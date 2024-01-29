Addison Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. 503,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,585. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

