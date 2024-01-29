Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 371,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 538,757 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

