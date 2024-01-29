Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,452 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $613.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

