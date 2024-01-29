Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for about 4.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.41% of Adtalem Global Education worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $265,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $317,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. 220,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

