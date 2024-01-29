AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AerSale Stock Performance

ASLE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 175,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AerSale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AerSale

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.