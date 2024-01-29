Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $72,249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after acquiring an additional 739,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 392,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

