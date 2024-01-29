AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.52. 13,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

