Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.17.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

