AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

AGRI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 152,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

