Aion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53.55 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $53.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00126884 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022137 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

