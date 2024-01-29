Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

APD stock opened at $260.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

