Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.80 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
