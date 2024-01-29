Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.80 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

