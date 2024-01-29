Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 3.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Airbnb by 44.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 55.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,806,000 after acquiring an additional 214,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.28.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $152.12 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

