Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Airbus stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Airbus had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

