Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AD.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
