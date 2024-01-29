Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,699. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

