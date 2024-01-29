Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is B&I Capital AG’s 7th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 4.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.60. 381,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

