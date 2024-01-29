Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTLW. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 161,154 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,012 shares during the last quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 6.0 %

ASTLW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 9,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.20.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

