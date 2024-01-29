Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 264,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 288,563 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $24.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 331,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 503,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,757 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

