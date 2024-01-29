Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its FY23 guidance at $7.75-8.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

