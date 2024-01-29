Alphabet (GOOGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $152.18 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 200,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

