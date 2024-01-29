Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 63.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $506,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Altimmune Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,154. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

