Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

MO stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

