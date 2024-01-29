Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

