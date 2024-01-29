Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Receives $24.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAM shares. B. Riley cut Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 73.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 458,061 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

