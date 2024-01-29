American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $219.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $208.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

American Express stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.57. 2,655,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,660. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $204.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

