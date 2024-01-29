American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $120.27 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.