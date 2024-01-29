American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 927,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 97,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.22. 913,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
