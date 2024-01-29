American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 14,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.64 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

