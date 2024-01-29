Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Ames National has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. Ames National has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ames National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ames National by 378.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

