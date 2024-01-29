Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 32,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.24. 919,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $312.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.