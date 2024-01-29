Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $312.21. 459,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $312.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

