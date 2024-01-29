Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $312.72

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $312.72 and last traded at $312.67, with a volume of 323319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.