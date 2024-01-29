Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $312.72

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $312.72 and last traded at $312.67, with a volume of 323319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

