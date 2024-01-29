Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.