Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Boosted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 111.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after purchasing an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADI opened at $193.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.69.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.