Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.24. 1,348,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,463. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

