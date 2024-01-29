Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR):

1/26/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

12/1/2023 – Cullen/Frost Bankers is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

CFR traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.30. 46,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,246. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

