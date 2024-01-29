Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $19.50

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,159 shares of company stock worth $1,411,782 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 594,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,878,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after buying an additional 128,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

