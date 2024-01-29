Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $137.22

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.