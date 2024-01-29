Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Anghami Stock Up 4.8 %

ANGH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.09. 13,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,541. Anghami has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Get Anghami alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anghami

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anghami during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.