Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 606,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,856. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

