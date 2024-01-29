Ankr Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $243.02 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02430358 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $12,311,998.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

