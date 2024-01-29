Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $12.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of AM opened at $12.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

