Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

