Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

