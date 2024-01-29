Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. 1,082,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,328. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.