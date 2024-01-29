Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. 1,082,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,328. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
