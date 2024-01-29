Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.1% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.12. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

