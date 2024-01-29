Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,648 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.3% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

