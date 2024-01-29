Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ARIS opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $502.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 754,175 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

